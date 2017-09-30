National League
Barrow15:00Maidstone United
Venue: Holker Street

Barrow v Maidstone United

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United127141615122
2Aldershot126332011921
3Dover12633158721
4Halifax126331511421
5Wrexham12633106421
6Woking127051918121
7Dag & Red125522517820
8Macclesfield126241214-220
9Maidstone United125431815319
10Bromley125341815318
11Maidenhead United125341714318
12Boreham Wood125252016417
13Leyton Orient125251720-317
14Gateshead124441512316
15Eastleigh123721311216
16Ebbsfleet122911615115
17Hartlepool124351113-215
18Tranmere1234589-113
19Barrow122641414012
20Fylde122641922-312
21Chester122551219-711
22Guiseley12165820-129
23Solihull Moors122281221-98
24Torquay120481125-144
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired