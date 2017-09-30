Dover Athletic v Solihull Moors
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|12
|7
|1
|4
|16
|15
|1
|22
|2
|Aldershot
|12
|6
|3
|3
|20
|11
|9
|21
|3
|Dover
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|8
|7
|21
|4
|Halifax
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|11
|4
|21
|5
|Wrexham
|12
|6
|3
|3
|10
|6
|4
|21
|6
|Woking
|12
|7
|0
|5
|19
|18
|1
|21
|7
|Dag & Red
|12
|5
|5
|2
|25
|17
|8
|20
|8
|Macclesfield
|12
|6
|2
|4
|12
|14
|-2
|20
|9
|Maidstone United
|12
|5
|4
|3
|18
|15
|3
|19
|10
|Bromley
|12
|5
|3
|4
|18
|15
|3
|18
|11
|Maidenhead United
|12
|5
|3
|4
|17
|14
|3
|18
|12
|Boreham Wood
|12
|5
|2
|5
|20
|16
|4
|17
|13
|Leyton Orient
|12
|5
|2
|5
|17
|20
|-3
|17
|14
|Gateshead
|12
|4
|4
|4
|15
|12
|3
|16
|15
|Eastleigh
|12
|3
|7
|2
|13
|11
|2
|16
|16
|Ebbsfleet
|12
|2
|9
|1
|16
|15
|1
|15
|17
|Hartlepool
|12
|4
|3
|5
|11
|13
|-2
|15
|18
|Tranmere
|12
|3
|4
|5
|8
|9
|-1
|13
|19
|Barrow
|12
|2
|6
|4
|14
|14
|0
|12
|20
|Fylde
|12
|2
|6
|4
|19
|22
|-3
|12
|21
|Chester
|12
|2
|5
|5
|12
|19
|-7
|11
|22
|Guiseley
|12
|1
|6
|5
|8
|20
|-12
|9
|23
|Solihull Moors
|12
|2
|2
|8
|12
|21
|-9
|8
|24
|Torquay
|12
|0
|4
|8
|11
|25
|-14
|4
