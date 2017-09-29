West Bromwich Albion v Watford

Tony Pulis has celebrated 100 Premier League goals since he took charge of West Brom

TEAM NEWS

West Brom wingers Nacer Chadli and Oliver Burke are back in training after a muscle strain and hamstring problem respectively, but neither are likely to be risked against Watford.

Head coach Tony Pulis is hoping they acquire match sharpness during the forthcoming internationals.

Watford will be without Nathaniel Chalobah, who needs surgery on a knee injury suffered in training.

Defender Miguel Britos is available after serving a three-match ban.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "Watford have already taken maximum points from trips to Bournemouth, Southampton and Swansea, scoring two goals in each victory.

"A win for West Brom would take them level with Watford going into the international break, and maintain their unbeaten record at home in the league this season.

"However the Baggies have scored only four times in their six league matches so far, and haven't found goals easy to come by against Watford in recent meetings.

"That's thanks largely to Heurelho Gomes, who has started all of Watford's league matches since November 2014."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis: "[Watford head coach] Marco Silva has a better horse to ride this year than last year.

"He's been backed - they've spent quite a bit of money. They look a very capable team. It will be a tough game."

Watford head coach Marco Silva: "We are expecting a tough game, everybody knows when West Brom plays at home, that will be the same for everybody.

"They are strong in specific moments of the match, like at set pieces, and are a really assertive team.

"We have started to build something important in our dressing room. The commitment I have felt and seen until now is really important."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I have been very impressed by the Hornets but this is one of those games where West Brom will just find a way to win it.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom have failed to score in three of the four previous Premier League meetings (W1, D1, L2).

Watford have had a player sent off in each of the past two matches between these two sides.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom won their opening two games but have only taken two points from the last four fixtures.

However, the Baggies are unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season (W1, D2).

West Brom have gone 39 league games without being awarded a penalty, the longest current run in the top flight.

Albion have scored 100 goals in Tony Pulis' 100 Premier League games in charge.

This is the fifth consecutive season in which West Brom have won two, drawn two and lost two of their opening six Premier League matches.

Since the beginning of last season, they have had less than 50% possession in 42 of their 44 league matches, including all six in this campaign.

Watford

Watford have won all three of their Premier League away matches this season. A fourth victory would equal their longest away winning streak from the beginning of a league season, set in the third tier in 1978 and 1996.

The Hornets have earned 11 points from six games in 2017-18, their best start to a top-flight season since 1982.

Watford have conceded four goals from set-pieces, the joint-highest total in the Premier League.

Richarlison has been fouled 20 times this season; only Tottenham's Dele Alli has been fouled more.

Watford have used 23 players this season, more than any other team in the division.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 47% Probability of away win: 26%

