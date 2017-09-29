Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has scored six Premier League goals in six games

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United are likely to be without Michael Carrick, while Phil Jones and Marouane Fellaini are doubts.

Anthony Martial will be assessed after limping off during United's Champions League game at CSKA Moscow in midweek.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is out for at least six weeks because of knee ligament damage.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and James Tomkins are also injured, Wilfried Zaha remains absent and loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah is ineligible to face his parent club.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Manchester United have travelled to Moscow and back this week, but they'd still be expected to beat Palace if they had been to the moon.

"By how many doesn't matter. With Chelsea playing Manchester City and one or both to drop points, all Jose Mourinho will worry about is winning.

"There are, of course, a multitude of things to concern Roy Hodgson.

"Would just scoring a goal and a narrow defeat represent progress for Palace? Possibly, but hard to gauge against a team that may be Europe-weary.

"All that matters are points - and patience until they get some. It may be a little while longer yet."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "There's never a good time to play Manchester United. We are here to play against the big teams and I guess Jose will say it is not ideal to be playing on a Saturday after travelling back from Russia, but they have a strong squad."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United are flying at the moment, especially striker Romelu Lukaku, who just keeps on scoring.

Roy Hodgson will have had another week to work with his Palace players on denying the opposition space, but I don't see them keeping United and Lukaku out.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have never lost a Premier League game against Crystal Palace in 16 previous meetings (W13, D3).

Crystal Palace's last win over United was a 2-1 League Cup quarter-final triumph at Old Trafford in November 2011.

The Eagles have not won a league game at Old Trafford since a 2-1 success in December 1989. Mark Bright scored both goals that day.

Manchester United

A United win will equal their record tally of 19 points after the opening seven Premier League matches, set in 1999 and again in 2011.

Jose Mourinho's side have won all three home league matches this campaign by an aggregate score of 10-0.

United have kept a league-high five clean sheets.

Romelu Lukaku has scored six goals in his first six league appearances for United. Andrew Cole holds the club record of seven goals in his first seven Premier League matches.

Lukaku has scored 19 goals in his last 21 league games - one goal more than Crystal Palace in the same number of matches.

Five of United's league goals have been scored by substitutes, which is the most in the division.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are the first side in England's top four divisions to lose their first six games of the season without scoring.

The all-time Football League record for failing to score at the start of a season is eight games, held by Halifax in 1990-91.

The last Premier League side to lose their opening six games was Portsmouth in 2009-10 - they finished that season bottom of the table.

Leicester, in 1984, are the last team to lose their first six top-flight matches and stay up.

The Eagles have lost nine of their last 10 league matches, failing to score in each defeat.

Palace's last league goal was scored by Patrick van Aanholt in the final minute of a 4-0 home win against Hull on 14 May.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 11% Probability of home win: 84% Probability of away win: 5%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.