Bournemouth v Leicester City

Marc Pugh scored the only goal when these sides met at the Vitality Stadium last season

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth midfielder Harry After has been ruled out of Saturday's game because of an Achilles problem.

Dan Gosling has also emerged as a doubt, so Lewis Cook could be on standby to start.

Leicester forward Jamie Vardy is expected to play despite an ongoing hip complaint that prevented his inclusion in the latest England squad.

Robert Huth is still recovering from summer ankle surgery and Matty James is unavailable with an Achilles injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "There are a lot of points to play for in the remaining 32 games of course, but given the underwhelming starts of these two teams this is a match where both will feel they have a real opportunity to secure their second win of the season.

"Bournemouth's victory over Brighton in their last home game was huge and given the fact that they have to go to Spurs and Stoke next before entertaining Chelsea, the importance of this one won't be lost on them.

"Leicester, who've already faced Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, will share the same feeling and have the chance to kick-start their season and head into the international break in better spirits."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare: "On reflection we could have got something from the game against Liverpool. The character and resilience shown is there for everyone to see.

"It's a big challenge, they [Bournemouth] had a great season last year. Eddie [Howe] has put a good squad together."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester should be doing much better with the players they have got but they need to start producing some better performances in order to climb away from the bottom of the table.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are unbeaten against Leicester in the Premier League, winning this fixture 1-0 last season thanks to a goal by Marc Pugh (W1, D3).

The four Premier League matches between these sides have only produced five goals.

Leicester's last league victory against Bournemouth was 1-0 at Vitality Stadium in the Championship in February 2014.

Bournemouth

This is the club's worst start to a season since 2011-12, when they lost seven of their opening eight games in League One.

Bournemouth have lost 28 points from winning positions since the start of last season, more than any other Premier League side.

They have kept only two clean sheets in 14 Premier League home games since beating Leicester 1-0 on 13 December.

Leicester City

Leicester have just one win from their last nine Premier League games (D2, L6).

However, all six defeats during that spell have come against last season's top six.

Another loss on Saturday would represent Leicester's worst start to a Premier League season after seven matches.

Jamie Vardy has scored 13 goals in 19 Premier League games under Craig Shakespeare.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 37% Probability of away win: 35%

