West Ham United v Swansea City

Swansea are yet to concede an away league goal this season

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini is fit again after a month out with a knee injury.

Michail Antonio has overcome the groin problem which forced him off against Tottenham last weekend.

Swansea captain Leon Britton has recovered from a back injury but head coach Paul Clement has hinted he may struggle to force his way back into contention for Saturday's game.

Ki Sung-Yueng is set to feature for the Under-23 side this weekend, having been out since June with a knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "Carlo Ancelotti's departure from Bayern Munich means the gossip surrounding Slaven Bilic has gone into overdrive.

"So now even more of Bilic's time is taken up answering questions regarding his seemingly tenuous position as West Ham's manager.

"In the bottom three with four points from the opening six matches clearly isn't where the owners figured they'd be.

"Things could change quite quickly though, with winnable-looking games against Swansea, Burnley, Brighton and Crystal Palace in the next month.

"Swansea are a tough nut to crack, though. Well organised, they're unbeaten away from home this season and have yet to concede a goal on the road in the Premier League."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic: "It's like we are playing a cup final every week. It's not like a league game.

"But at least we got used to that - or I got used to that - and we are reacting. Hopefully we will do the same on Saturday."

Swansea head coach Paul Clement: "We have worked on some things this week and I want to play a positive line-up on Saturday, a line-up that can get us the right result.

"Good defending gives you a platform, but we have done a number of sessions this week on getting some of our patterns right offensively.

"I have seen some positive signs in training, as I did in the second half against Watford, and I am sure the positive attacking performances are not far away."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham did well to get back into the game in their 3-2 defeat by Tottenham last week, but the scoreline probably flattered the Hammers a bit.

Swansea also lost, at home to Watford, and I am a bit worried about them.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham's only defeat in the past nine Premier League games against Swansea was 4-1 at Upton Park in May 2016 (W5, D3).

Swansea have never kept a clean sheet at West Ham, a 31-match run stretching back to 1922 in all competitions.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost four of their opening six Premier League matches.

Another defeat would mean they equal their lowest points tally after seven matches of a Premier League campaign, set last season.

The Hammers have only held the lead for 18 minutes in the Premier League so far this season. Only Crystal Palace, who are yet to be ahead in a game, have a worse record.

Andy Carroll has been involved in eight goals in six Premier League games against Swansea for the Hammers, scoring five goals and assisting three.

All 40 of Javier Hernandez's Premier League goals have been scored inside the penalty area.

Swansea City

Swansea are unbeaten away from home this season in all competitions (W3, D2).

They are yet to concede an away goal in this season's top flight. They could become only the fourth Premier League team not to concede in any of their first four away games of a season.

Those clean sheets are as many as they had in the previous two seasons combined.

However, the Swans have only scored three goals and had 10 shots on target in the Premier League this season.

Their total of 38 attempts on goal this season is the fewest in the Premier League. Tottenham's Harry Kane has had 41.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 51% Probability of away win: 23%

