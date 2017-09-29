Dundee v Heart of Midlothian

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Dundee welcome back Sofien Moussa back for the Scottish Premiership meeting with Hearts following a knee injury.

Marcus Haber could feature after an ankle problem, while Paul McGowan is back training after a groin injury and Darren O'Dea is free from suspension.

Hearts forward Kyle Lafferty is expected to start despite opening up on his battles with gambling addiction.

Don Cowie's tight hamstring will require monitoring but fellow midfielder Arnaud Djoum remains out.

Centre-backs Josh Meekings and Julen Etxabeguren remain out for Dundee.

MATCH STATS

Dundee have won just one of their past six Scottish Premiership fixtures against Hearts (D1 L4).

Hearts have lost just three of their past 14 away meetings with Dundee in the league, although those three defeats have come in their past five such trips to Dens Park.

Dundee have won just one of their past nine home matches in the Premiership (D2 L6) and pose the league's worst defensive record with 15 goals conceded.

Hearts have picked up nine points from their past six matches in the league.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Hearts defender John Souttar: "We've picked up some good results recently away from home and when you consider the fact we're not playing at Tynecastle, that is massive.

"If you look at our record last season we got to second place at one point yet we didn't have a good away record.

"So missing out on those home games in front of our fans is not easy at all. For us to be playing away from home and be playing as well as we are is encouraging, so I still think it's been a good start to the season.

"We're looking forward to getting back. Tynecastle is a special place to play and the atmosphere is amazing.

"Everyone knows that if we play well at Tynecastle, the momentum the fans can build up is incredible.

"If we end up with a run of home games and the fans get behind us, it could be very interesting."