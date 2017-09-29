Kilmarnock v Ross County

BBC coverage

Defender Iain Wilson remains an injury concern for Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch ahead of Ross County's visit.

Gary Dicker (stomach) and Greg Kiltie (ankle) remain out for Kilmarnock, who are seeking a first win of the season.

Owen Coyle could have a full squad to choose from in his first match in charge of Ross County.

But midfielder Christopher Routis may have to wait until after the international break to return from a hamstring problem.

MATCH STATS

Kilmarnock have lost all but one of their past six home Scottish Premiership meetings against Ross County (W1 L5), scoring just five and conceding 15.

This fixture has ended in a draw just once in the past 17 league games between the two sides, which came in February 2014 (2-2).

County have lost five of their past six league matches, after winning five of the previous six.

Kilmarnock's Kris Boyd has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last nine appearances against Ross County in the Premiership - his most recent 85th-minute winner in Killie's away victory last season.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch: "The goals we've conceded have mostly been individual errors, and that's the most frustrating thing.

"If we eradicate them then we wouldn't be where we are in the table but at the other end, if we take our chances it would be a whole different story.

"They might get a slight lift from Owen being in there.

"I've known him since I was maybe 16, so I know what type of character he is and I'm expecting a tough game.

"He's 51 now, so you could argue he's an experienced manager and a driven guy and I think it will be tough, but it's one we're looking forward to."

Ross County manager Owen Coyle: "It's the nature of the game, every game is a huge game, but it's the same three points that are available the next week and the week after.

"But the game we are in, you want to pick up points as soon as possible. That's just the nature of the game.

"Is Saturday an important game? Yes, as they all are.

"But the next weeks and months will give us a chance to assess the squad that's here, because everybody has their own flavour in terms of players they like.

"The important thing is over the period of time you put the right building blocks in place to have a team that can win games and really look to push on."