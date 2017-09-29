Aberdeen v St Johnstone

BBC coverage

Greg Tansey has been ruled out of Aberdeen's Premiership game against St Johnstone after finally having surgery.

The midfielder had been delaying his groin operation but is now facing four weeks out and joins Craig Storie and Danny Harvie on the sidelines.

Michael O'Halloran is expected to return to the St Johnstone squad following an ankle injury.

Richard Foster has had a calf injury but could play while Blair Alston will return to training next week.

MATCH STATS

St Johnstone are unbeaten in their past five trips to Pittodrie (W3 D2), their last defeat there in January 2015.

In four of the past five Premiership meetings between the sides Aberdeen have failed to register a single goal, while St Johnstone have netted six times.

The Dons are unbeaten at home so far this season.

Saints have failed to score in just one of their past 19 league matches.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Aberdeen forward Greg Stewart: "As a team we have done well. I wouldn't say we have hit our peak yet, I think we can still get better as a team.

"There are a lot of new faces and we are still trying to gel to find the best formation.

"It's obviously good we are not playing our best but we keep on winning games. That's a good habit to get into.

"This weekend is massive. If we get that win to go into the break, it gives us a great chance to keep on chasing Celtic and puts a gap between the other teams."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "A manager has to make a call on what formation he wants to play but, ultimately, if individuals don't perform, your formation and tactics go out the window.

"If you can help your team, you are able to change it during the game. We just keep doing the things we have been doing, that get you good results.

"But as a manager and a team you have always got to be prepared to tweak things.

"We have played with one striker, when Michael (O'Halloran) and Stefan (Scougall) have been fit we have played a 4-2-3-1 system, and back to a 4-4-2.

"The one thing I have is players who are experienced and adaptable, if we do need to change, they can change."