Celtic v Hibernian

Celtic are without midfielders Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong for the visit of Hibernian.

The duo have hamstring and calf injuries, respectively, while Anthony Ralston is also out with a knock.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon hopes to welcome full-back David Gray and winger Brandon Barker back to his Hibs squad.

Both missed last week's win at Ross County but should return. However, injured defenders Liam Fontaine and Darren McGregor remain out.

MATCH STATS

Hibernian and Celtic last met in January 2014.

Celtic have lost just one of the past 14 league games against Hibs (W10 D3) and have not lost at Celtic Park to Hibs since January 2010.

Celtic have kept clean sheets in seven of the past 11 league meetings against Hibernian, conceding just five and netting 24 past the Hibs in that time.

Hibernian are unbeaten away from home in the Premiership so far this season (W2 D2).

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "Neil Lennon's passion is football, so he'll want to come and get a good result, and we hopefully will get a result also.

"It should be a good game, Anthony Stokes can muster a goal out of nothing, the boy [Martin] Boyle on the side is fast. The young boy [John] McGinn is a good footballer in midfield. They are always going to be competitive.

"We expect a tough game but we will look to impose our game."

Hibernian defender Steven Whittaker: "It will be difficult.

"They have talented players all over the park and we need to try and match them.

"We need to try and frustrate them when it's on to frustrate them, keep the ball when it's on to keep the ball.

"But we all need to be at the top of our game and look to take the game to them whenever we can."