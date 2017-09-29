Motherwell v Partick Thistle

BBC coverage

Motherwell midfielder Andy Rose may not be available against Partick Thistle.

Rose returned to training following a hamstring injury before his wife went into labour. Goalkeeper Trevor Carson could be fit following a slight knock.

Thistle are without full-back Christie Elliott, who sustained a fractured ankle in last week's draw with Hearts.

Keeper Tomas Cerny is available again, Conor Sammon returns after sitting out against parent club Hearts and Chris Erskine is back from suspension.

MATCH STATS

The visiting team have not won in any of the past 12 Scottish Premiership meetings between Motherwell and Partick Thistle.

Motherwell have not lost in 11 home league fixtures against Patrick Thistle (W7 D4) and have won seven of the past eight meetings between the two at Fir Park.

Well have only had one draw at home in their past 15 Premiership games, winning five and losing nine.

Partick Thistle have failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 13 league games but their last shut-out and win on league business was against Well.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Motherwell manager Stevie Robinson told his club website: "Partick have had a tough start to the season because they've played a lot of the top opposition in the league.

"I've watched them three times already this season live and they're a good side with good players and Alan Archibald has done very well there consistently, so I'm not expecting them to be down the bottom of the table, I know that.

"We're disappointed by the result on Sunday because we want to win every game and we believe that we can."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "I think they've (the players) been playing well enough.

"There has been a lot of positivity, we've been scoring goals and creating chances, but we're just at a stage where we need that second goal.

"Because we've not won a game, it heaps pressure on the back lads and that's always the case.

"We've been here before and have a good, strong confident group of players that believe we can do that."