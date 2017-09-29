Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00Partick Thistle
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Partick Thistle

Adam Barton and Chris Cadden

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Motherwell midfielder Andy Rose may not be available against Partick Thistle.

Rose returned to training following a hamstring injury before his wife went into labour. Goalkeeper Trevor Carson could be fit following a slight knock.

Thistle are without full-back Christie Elliott, who sustained a fractured ankle in last week's draw with Hearts.

Keeper Tomas Cerny is available again, Conor Sammon returns after sitting out against parent club Hearts and Chris Erskine is back from suspension.

MATCH STATS

  • The visiting team have not won in any of the past 12 Scottish Premiership meetings between Motherwell and Partick Thistle.
  • Motherwell have not lost in 11 home league fixtures against Patrick Thistle (W7 D4) and have won seven of the past eight meetings between the two at Fir Park.
  • Well have only had one draw at home in their past 15 Premiership games, winning five and losing nine.
  • Partick Thistle have failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 13 league games but their last shut-out and win on league business was against Well.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Motherwell manager Stevie Robinson told his club website: "Partick have had a tough start to the season because they've played a lot of the top opposition in the league.

"I've watched them three times already this season live and they're a good side with good players and Alan Archibald has done very well there consistently, so I'm not expecting them to be down the bottom of the table, I know that.

"We're disappointed by the result on Sunday because we want to win every game and we believe that we can."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "I think they've (the players) been playing well enough.

"There has been a lot of positivity, we've been scoring goals and creating chances, but we're just at a stage where we need that second goal.

"Because we've not won a game, it heaps pressure on the back lads and that's always the case.

"We've been here before and have a good, strong confident group of players that believe we can do that."

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic76101831519
2Aberdeen7520126617
3St Johnstone7421138514
4Hibernian73311210212
5Rangers73221310311
6Motherwell73131010010
7Hearts723268-29
8Hamilton72141113-27
9Dundee7124815-75
10Ross County7115514-94
11Partick Thistle7034813-53
12Kilmarnock7034511-63
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired