Yeovil Town v Colchester United
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|10
|8
|1
|1
|20
|8
|12
|25
|2
|Exeter
|10
|7
|1
|2
|16
|11
|5
|22
|3
|Accrington
|10
|6
|2
|2
|20
|13
|7
|20
|4
|Coventry
|10
|6
|1
|3
|13
|6
|7
|19
|5
|Luton
|10
|5
|3
|2
|18
|9
|9
|18
|6
|Stevenage
|10
|5
|3
|2
|17
|12
|5
|18
|7
|Newport
|10
|5
|3
|2
|14
|9
|5
|18
|8
|Wycombe
|10
|5
|3
|2
|19
|16
|3
|18
|9
|Mansfield
|10
|4
|4
|2
|15
|12
|3
|16
|10
|Cambridge
|10
|5
|1
|4
|11
|9
|2
|16
|11
|Swindon
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|14
|0
|16
|12
|Lincoln City
|10
|4
|3
|3
|13
|12
|1
|15
|13
|Grimsby
|10
|4
|1
|5
|14
|18
|-4
|13
|14
|Yeovil
|10
|3
|3
|4
|17
|23
|-6
|12
|15
|Barnet
|10
|3
|2
|5
|14
|13
|1
|11
|16
|Cheltenham
|10
|3
|2
|5
|12
|13
|-1
|11
|17
|Carlisle
|10
|3
|2
|5
|14
|16
|-2
|11
|18
|Crewe
|10
|3
|2
|5
|12
|17
|-5
|11
|19
|Crawley
|10
|3
|1
|6
|11
|13
|-2
|10
|20
|Morecambe
|10
|2
|4
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|10
|21
|Colchester
|10
|2
|3
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|9
|22
|Port Vale
|10
|1
|2
|7
|8
|15
|-7
|5
|23
|Chesterfield
|10
|1
|2
|7
|9
|21
|-12
|5
|24
|Forest Green
|10
|1
|2
|7
|10
|25
|-15
|5
