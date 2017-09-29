Luton Town v Newport County

Brentford have agreed to cover Reece Cole's medical costs, according to Newport manager Michael Flynn

Newport will be without midfielder Reece Cole who is set for surgery.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan from Brentford, aggravated a knee problem in a friendly win over Forest Green.

Luton boss Nathan Jones hoping for good news on the injury front after Alan McCormack, Johnny Mullins, Andrew Shinnie, Lawson D'Ath and Elliot Lee all missed the midweek draw at Morecambe.

Hatters duo Luke Berry and Pelly Ruddock are both suspended.

Striker Marlon Jackson is missing again for the Exiles with a hamstring injury picked up in pre-season.

But defenders Mark O'Brien and David Pipe are both expected to recover from knocks which forced them off in the midweek win at Crawley.