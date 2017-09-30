League Two
Forest Green15:00Accrington
Venue: The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Accrington Stanley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County108112081225
2Exeter107121611522
3Accrington106222013720
4Coventry10613136719
5Luton10532189918
6Stevenage105321712518
7Newport10532149518
8Wycombe105321916318
9Mansfield104421512316
10Cambridge10514119216
11Swindon105141414016
12Lincoln City104331312115
13Grimsby104151418-413
14Yeovil103341723-612
15Barnet103251413111
16Cheltenham103251213-111
17Carlisle103251416-211
18Crewe103251217-511
19Crawley103161113-210
20Morecambe10244912-310
21Colchester102351518-39
22Port Vale10127815-75
23Chesterfield10127921-125
24Forest Green101271025-155
