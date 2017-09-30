Bury v Milton Keynes Dons
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Shrewsbury
|10
|8
|2
|0
|15
|7
|8
|26
|2
|Wigan
|10
|7
|1
|2
|18
|6
|12
|22
|3
|Peterborough
|10
|6
|2
|2
|21
|13
|8
|20
|4
|Bradford
|10
|6
|2
|2
|16
|12
|4
|20
|5
|Scunthorpe
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|3
|8
|19
|6
|Blackpool
|10
|5
|3
|2
|15
|11
|4
|18
|7
|Charlton
|10
|5
|2
|3
|16
|14
|2
|17
|8
|Blackburn
|9
|5
|1
|3
|14
|8
|6
|16
|9
|Fleetwood
|9
|5
|1
|3
|17
|15
|2
|16
|10
|Rotherham
|10
|5
|0
|5
|20
|13
|7
|15
|11
|Portsmouth
|10
|4
|2
|4
|14
|12
|2
|14
|12
|MK Dons
|10
|4
|2
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|14
|13
|Walsall
|10
|3
|4
|3
|15
|18
|-3
|13
|14
|Southend
|10
|3
|4
|3
|14
|17
|-3
|13
|15
|Oxford Utd
|10
|3
|3
|4
|14
|13
|1
|12
|16
|Bristol Rovers
|10
|4
|0
|6
|15
|22
|-7
|12
|17
|Rochdale
|10
|2
|4
|4
|10
|13
|-3
|10
|18
|Doncaster
|10
|2
|3
|5
|11
|12
|-1
|9
|19
|Bury
|10
|2
|3
|5
|12
|15
|-3
|9
|20
|Wimbledon
|10
|2
|2
|6
|5
|11
|-6
|8
|21
|Northampton
|10
|2
|2
|6
|8
|15
|-7
|8
|22
|Gillingham
|10
|1
|4
|5
|6
|14
|-8
|7
|23
|Oldham
|10
|2
|1
|7
|15
|25
|-10
|7
|24
|Plymouth
|10
|1
|2
|7
|6
|17
|-11
|5
