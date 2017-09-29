Championship
Hull15:00Birmingham
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Birmingham City

Isaac Vassell's midweek matchwinner against Birmingham City was his first goal for Blues
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Hull City are without defender Stephen Kingsley for the visit of Birmingham.

The former Swansea City left-back was forced off in the midweek home defeat by Preston (abductor injury) and is likely to be replaced by Max Clark.

Struggling Birmingham, who have appointed Steve Cotterill as their new manager, remain without a host of important players for Lee Carsley's third and final game as caretaker boss.

Record signing Jota and forward Che Adams (both hamstring) are still out.

Midfielder Jason Lowe (hamstring), goalkeeper David Stockdale (arm) and right-back Carl Jenkinson (shoulder) are also unavailable.

Isaac Vassell, who came off the bench to score the midweek winner against Sheffield Wednesday, is among a number of players pushing for a start, including fellow forward Sam Gallagher, defender Marc Roberts and midfielders Stephen Gleeson and David Cotterill.

Match facts

  • Hull have won their last four home Championship meetings with Birmingham City, most recently a 2-0 victory under then boss Steve Bruce in October 2015.
  • Blues have conceded nine goals on their last three trips to the KCOM Stadium.
  • The Tigers, who lost at home to Preston last Saturday, have not back-to-back home games at this level since April 2013.
  • Birmingham have kept just one clean sheet in their last 24 away league games, on the final day of last season 1-0 at Bristol City.
  • Jarrod Bowen's five goals in his last seven league games accounting for 56% of Hull's total in that time.
  • Only Barnsley have as bad an away record in the Championship this season as Birmingham. Blues' 1-1 draw at Derby last Saturday, in caretaker boss Lee Carsley's first game in charge, was their first point in five games.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th September 2017

View all Championship fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff10721179823
2Sheff Utd10703148621
3Leeds106221881020
4Wolves106221511420
5Preston10541114719
6Ipswich96031913618
7Bristol City104511710717
8Aston Villa104421610616
9Middlesbrough10433117415
10Norwich10433912-315
11Fulham10352129314
12Millwall103431310313
13QPR103431313013
14Sheff Wed103431212013
15Derby93331313012
16Nottm Forest104061318-512
17Hull102351618-29
18Reading9234810-29
19Burton10235619-139
20Brentford101541113-28
21Barnsley92251014-48
22Birmingham10226613-78
23Sunderland101361019-96
24Bolton10028421-172
View full Championship table

