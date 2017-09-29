Championship
Reading17:30Norwich
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Norwich City

Modou Barrow
Modou Barrow has played six times for Reading since his summer move from Swansea.
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Reading will assess winger Modou Barrow who has missed the past four matches with a knee problem.

Left-back Jordan Obita, winger Callum Harriott and forward Joseph Mendes (all knee), plus Yann Kermorgant (hip), are out.

Norwich have kept clean sheets in their last five Championship games, winning three and drawing the other two.

Boss Daniel Farke hopes striker Nelson Oliveira (groin) and midfielder Mario Vrancic (calf) may be available.

SAM's prediction
Home win - 36%Draw - 28%Away win - 36%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Reading are unbeaten in their last six home league games against Norwich (four wins, two draws).
  • Norwich have kept one clean sheet in their last 12 league matches against the Royals.
  • The Royals are winless in their last four league games (two draws, two defeats). They last had a longer run in May 2016 (seven games).
  • The Canaries have won their last two away league games, as many as they had in their previous 20 on the road. They last won three in a row in April 2015, en route to promotion to the Premier League.
  • Reading are one of just two teams in the Championship to have scored 100% of their goals from inside the box this season (level with Hull).
  • Norwich are one of just two sides yet to score a headed goal in the Championship this season (also Burton).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th September 2017

View all Championship fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff10721179823
2Sheff Utd10703148621
3Leeds106221881020
4Wolves106221511420
5Preston10541114719
6Ipswich96031913618
7Bristol City104511710717
8Aston Villa104421610616
9Middlesbrough10433117415
10Norwich10433912-315
11Fulham10352129314
12Millwall103431310313
13QPR103431313013
14Sheff Wed103431212013
15Derby93331313012
16Nottm Forest104061318-512
17Hull102351618-29
18Reading9234810-29
19Burton10235619-139
20Brentford101541113-28
21Barnsley92251014-48
22Birmingham10226613-78
23Sunderland101361019-96
24Bolton10028421-172
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired