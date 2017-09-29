Reading v Norwich City
-
- From the section Football
Reading will assess winger Modou Barrow who has missed the past four matches with a knee problem.
Left-back Jordan Obita, winger Callum Harriott and forward Joseph Mendes (all knee), plus Yann Kermorgant (hip), are out.
Norwich have kept clean sheets in their last five Championship games, winning three and drawing the other two.
Boss Daniel Farke hopes striker Nelson Oliveira (groin) and midfielder Mario Vrancic (calf) may be available.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 36%
|Draw - 28%
|Away win - 36%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Reading are unbeaten in their last six home league games against Norwich (four wins, two draws).
- Norwich have kept one clean sheet in their last 12 league matches against the Royals.
- The Royals are winless in their last four league games (two draws, two defeats). They last had a longer run in May 2016 (seven games).
- The Canaries have won their last two away league games, as many as they had in their previous 20 on the road. They last won three in a row in April 2015, en route to promotion to the Premier League.
- Reading are one of just two teams in the Championship to have scored 100% of their goals from inside the box this season (level with Hull).
- Norwich are one of just two sides yet to score a headed goal in the Championship this season (also Burton).