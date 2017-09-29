Reading v Norwich City

From the section

Modou Barrow has played six times for Reading since his summer move from Swansea.

Reading will assess winger Modou Barrow who has missed the past four matches with a knee problem.

Left-back Jordan Obita, winger Callum Harriott and forward Joseph Mendes (all knee), plus Yann Kermorgant (hip), are out.

Norwich have kept clean sheets in their last five Championship games, winning three and drawing the other two.

Boss Daniel Farke hopes striker Nelson Oliveira (groin) and midfielder Mario Vrancic (calf) may be available.

SAM's prediction Home win - 36% Draw - 28% Away win - 36%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts