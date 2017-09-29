Ipswich Town v Bristol City

Kosovo international Bersant Celina is on loan at Ipswich from Manchester City

On-loan midfielder Bersant Celina could keep his place for Ipswich after scoring in their win over Sunderland.

Flynn Downes remains sidelined with a thigh problem, but defender Adam Webster (ankle) is close to a return.

Bristol City midfielder Marlon Pack is suspended, having been booked five times so far this season.

Full-back Eros Pisano (knee), striker Milan Djuric (groin) and midfielder Gary O'Neil (knee) remain out for the Robins, unbeaten in eight league games.

SAM's prediction Home win - 33% Draw - 28% Away win - 39%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We have proved that our game is effective and is difficult to play against.

"We know we will get opportunities to score, because we generally do.

"There is a good chance that we'll go in with the same squad [as Tuesday] except for Marlon Pack who is suspended."

Match facts