Preston North End v Sunderland

Paul Gallagher last played for Preston in their 3-0 win against Cardiff on 12 September

Preston will be missing Paul Gallagher and Ben Pearson as they prepare to welcome back former manager Simon Grayson when they take on Sunderland.

Gallagher (illness) and Pearson (dead leg) have both missed their last two games and are still unavailable.

Black Cats boss Simon Grayson says there could be changes after the midweek 5-2 defeat by Ipswich Town.

Defender Marc Wilson (groin) misses the game, while wingers Callum McManaman and Jonny Williams face fitness checks.

SAM's prediction Home win - 47% Draw - 27% Away win - 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts