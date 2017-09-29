Preston North End v Sunderland
Preston will be missing Paul Gallagher and Ben Pearson as they prepare to welcome back former manager Simon Grayson when they take on Sunderland.
Gallagher (illness) and Pearson (dead leg) have both missed their last two games and are still unavailable.
Black Cats boss Simon Grayson says there could be changes after the midweek 5-2 defeat by Ipswich Town.
Defender Marc Wilson (groin) misses the game, while wingers Callum McManaman and Jonny Williams face fitness checks.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 47%
|Draw - 27%
|Away win - 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Lilywhites have won their last four matches against Sunderland in all competitions, though this is the first meeting since an FA Cup win in January 2007.
- Sunderland have lost five of their last seven league trips to Deepdale (one win, one draw) with their only win in this time coming in August 2003.
- This will be Simon Grayson's first match against Preston since he departed them at the end of last season - his last game against them was as Huddersfield boss in August 2012, a game they lost 2-0 in the League Cup.
- Preston have shipped just one goal in their five home league games this season (three wins, two draws), in a 1-1 draw with Barnsley.
- Tom Barkhuizen has had a hand in five of Preston's last nine goals in the Championship (two goals, three assists).
- Sunderland haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 games in league competition, shipping 28 goals since a 2-0 win at Hull in May.