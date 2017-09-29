Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United

Matt Mills
Matt Mills was signed for Nottingham Forest by Dougie Freedman in July 2015
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Nottingham Forest are without defender Matt Mills, who is banned after being booked in the home loss against Fulham.

Full-back Danny Fox could return after a minor niggle, while Barrie McKay, Ben Brereton and Andreas Bouchalakis are pushing for recalls.

Sheffield United striker and captain Billy Sharp is set to return to contention after injury.

Full-back Enda Stevens (ankle) had a scan after the midweek win over Wolves and should play.

SAM's prediction
Home win - 40%Draw - 27%Away win - 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Forest have won one of their last nine matches against the Blades in all competitions (D5 L3).
  • Sheffield United have only won one of their past 13 away league matches at the City Ground in the second tier (D5 L7).
  • Nottingham Forest have lost five of their last six league games (W1), conceding at least twice in each defeat but keeping a clean sheet in the victory.
  • The Blades have won their last three away league games, last winning four in a row on the road in March 2013.
  • Forest have lost each of their last three home league games. They've not lost four in a row at the City Ground since May 2015.
  • This is the first time Sheffield United will play a Championship match having started that day in the top two of the division since their final match of the 2005/06 season when they gained promotion to the Premier League.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th September 2017

View all Championship fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff10721179823
2Sheff Utd10703148621
3Leeds106221881020
4Wolves106221511420
5Preston10541114719
6Ipswich96031913618
7Bristol City104511710717
8Aston Villa104421610616
9Middlesbrough10433117415
10Norwich10433912-315
11Fulham10352129314
12Millwall103431310313
13QPR103431313013
14Sheff Wed103431212013
15Derby93331313012
16Nottm Forest104061318-512
17Hull102351618-29
18Reading9234810-29
19Burton10235619-139
20Brentford101541113-28
21Barnsley92251014-48
22Birmingham10226613-78
23Sunderland101361019-96
24Bolton10028421-172
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired