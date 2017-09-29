Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United

From the section

Matt Mills was signed for Nottingham Forest by Dougie Freedman in July 2015

Nottingham Forest are without defender Matt Mills, who is banned after being booked in the home loss against Fulham.

Full-back Danny Fox could return after a minor niggle, while Barrie McKay, Ben Brereton and Andreas Bouchalakis are pushing for recalls.

Sheffield United striker and captain Billy Sharp is set to return to contention after injury.

Full-back Enda Stevens (ankle) had a scan after the midweek win over Wolves and should play.

SAM's prediction Home win - 40% Draw - 27% Away win - 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

