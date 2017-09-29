Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest are without defender Matt Mills, who is banned after being booked in the home loss against Fulham.
Full-back Danny Fox could return after a minor niggle, while Barrie McKay, Ben Brereton and Andreas Bouchalakis are pushing for recalls.
Sheffield United striker and captain Billy Sharp is set to return to contention after injury.
Full-back Enda Stevens (ankle) had a scan after the midweek win over Wolves and should play.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 40%
|Draw - 27%
|Away win - 33%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Forest have won one of their last nine matches against the Blades in all competitions (D5 L3).
- Sheffield United have only won one of their past 13 away league matches at the City Ground in the second tier (D5 L7).
- Nottingham Forest have lost five of their last six league games (W1), conceding at least twice in each defeat but keeping a clean sheet in the victory.
- The Blades have won their last three away league games, last winning four in a row on the road in March 2013.
- Forest have lost each of their last three home league games. They've not lost four in a row at the City Ground since May 2015.
- This is the first time Sheffield United will play a Championship match having started that day in the top two of the division since their final match of the 2005/06 season when they gained promotion to the Premier League.