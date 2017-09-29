Cardiff City v Derby County
Cardiff will be without midfielder Craig Bryson, who is ineligible to play against his parent club.
Joe Ralls could return but Jazz Richards (ankle), Aron Gunnarsson (hip/thigh), Callum Paterson (knee) and Kadeem Harris (knee) remain out.
Derby County will be without striker Mason Bennett, who could be out for up to six weeks with a knee injury.
Midfielder George Thorne will not be involved as he continues his rehabilitation after injury.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 48%
|Draw - 27%
|Away win - 25%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Bluebirds have lost two of their last three home league games against Derby (W1), as many as they'd lost in their previous 14 games against the Rams.
- The Rams have never won back-to-back away league games against Cardiff.
- This is the fifth consecutive meeting between these sides in which Derby will be managed by a different manager - Paul Clement, Darren Wassall, Chris Powell and Steve McClaren were in charge for the four games in the previous two seasons, and Gary Rowett will take charge of the Rams for this game.
- This is only the second time Cardiff have gained as many as 23 points from their opening 10 league games - the other season was 2006-07 in which they also won their 11th game.
- The Bluebirds have lost only one of their last 12 home league games (W8 D3), though this was against last season's Championship winners Newcastle (2-0 in April).
- Derby haven't kept an away clean sheet in the Championship since January, conceding in each of their last 14 games in the competition.