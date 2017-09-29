Championship
Cardiff15:00Derby
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Derby County

Craig Bryson
Craig Bryson made 223 appearances for Derby County
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Cardiff will be without midfielder Craig Bryson, who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Joe Ralls could return but Jazz Richards (ankle), Aron Gunnarsson (hip/thigh), Callum Paterson (knee) and Kadeem Harris (knee) remain out.

Derby County will be without striker Mason Bennett, who could be out for up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Midfielder George Thorne will not be involved as he continues his rehabilitation after injury.

SAM's prediction
Home win - 48%Draw - 27%Away win - 25%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • The Bluebirds have lost two of their last three home league games against Derby (W1), as many as they'd lost in their previous 14 games against the Rams.
  • The Rams have never won back-to-back away league games against Cardiff.
  • This is the fifth consecutive meeting between these sides in which Derby will be managed by a different manager - Paul Clement, Darren Wassall, Chris Powell and Steve McClaren were in charge for the four games in the previous two seasons, and Gary Rowett will take charge of the Rams for this game.
  • This is only the second time Cardiff have gained as many as 23 points from their opening 10 league games - the other season was 2006-07 in which they also won their 11th game.
  • The Bluebirds have lost only one of their last 12 home league games (W8 D3), though this was against last season's Championship winners Newcastle (2-0 in April).
  • Derby haven't kept an away clean sheet in the Championship since January, conceding in each of their last 14 games in the competition.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff10721179823
2Sheff Utd10703148621
3Leeds106221881020
4Wolves106221511420
5Preston10541114719
6Ipswich96031913618
7Bristol City104511710717
8Aston Villa104421610616
9Middlesbrough10433117415
10Norwich10433912-315
11Fulham10352129314
12Millwall103431310313
13QPR103431313013
14Sheff Wed103431212013
15Derby93331313012
16Nottm Forest104061318-512
17Hull102351618-29
18Reading9234810-29
19Burton10235619-139
20Brentford101541113-28
21Barnsley92251014-48
22Birmingham10226613-78
23Sunderland101361019-96
24Bolton10028421-172
