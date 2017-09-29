Millwall v Barnsley

From the section

Lee Gregory has scored one goal in eight appearances for Millwall this season

Millwall striker Lee Gregory is likely to start against Barnsley after serving a three-match suspension for his sending off against QPR.

Fellow Lions forward Tom Elliott remains unavailable for selection with a quad muscle injury.

Barnsley have doubts over defender Liam Lindsay and midfielder Brad Potts (both ankle).

Cameron McGeehan could make his first start for the club but Lloyd Isgrove (thigh) remains sidelined.

SAM's prediction Home win - 58% Draw - 24% Away win - 18%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts