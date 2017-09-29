Championship
Millwall v Barnsley

Lee Gregory
Lee Gregory has scored one goal in eight appearances for Millwall this season
Millwall striker Lee Gregory is likely to start against Barnsley after serving a three-match suspension for his sending off against QPR.

Fellow Lions forward Tom Elliott remains unavailable for selection with a quad muscle injury.

Barnsley have doubts over defender Liam Lindsay and midfielder Brad Potts (both ankle).

Cameron McGeehan could make his first start for the club but Lloyd Isgrove (thigh) remains sidelined.

Match facts

  • Millwall have lost their last four matches against Barnsley, most recently a 3-1 defeat in the 2016 League One play-off final.
  • The Tykes have won three of the last four matches contested between the sides in the second tier (L1).
  • The Lions have won their last three league games at The Den, scoring seven goals and conceding just one.
  • Barnsley have picked up just four points from their last 33 available on the road in the Championship (W1 D1 L9), winning 2-0 at Blackburn in April and drawing 1-1 at Preston earlier this month.
  • Only Hull (12) have scored more home goals in the Championship than Millwall this season (11).
  • Barnsley are the only side in the Championship to have had 100% of their goals scored by British players this season (Wales x4, England x6).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff10721179823
2Sheff Utd10703148621
3Leeds106221881020
4Wolves106221511420
5Preston10541114719
6Ipswich96031913618
7Bristol City104511710717
8Aston Villa104421610616
9Middlesbrough10433117415
10Norwich10433912-315
11Fulham10352129314
12Millwall103431310313
13QPR103431313013
14Sheff Wed103431212013
15Derby93331313012
16Nottm Forest104061318-512
17Hull102351618-29
18Reading9234810-29
19Burton10235619-139
20Brentford101541113-28
21Barnsley92251014-48
22Birmingham10226613-78
23Sunderland101361019-96
24Bolton10028421-172
View full Championship table

