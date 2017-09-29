Millwall v Barnsley
-
- From the section Football
Millwall striker Lee Gregory is likely to start against Barnsley after serving a three-match suspension for his sending off against QPR.
Fellow Lions forward Tom Elliott remains unavailable for selection with a quad muscle injury.
Barnsley have doubts over defender Liam Lindsay and midfielder Brad Potts (both ankle).
Cameron McGeehan could make his first start for the club but Lloyd Isgrove (thigh) remains sidelined.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 58%
|Draw - 24%
|Away win - 18%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Millwall have lost their last four matches against Barnsley, most recently a 3-1 defeat in the 2016 League One play-off final.
- The Tykes have won three of the last four matches contested between the sides in the second tier (L1).
- The Lions have won their last three league games at The Den, scoring seven goals and conceding just one.
- Barnsley have picked up just four points from their last 33 available on the road in the Championship (W1 D1 L9), winning 2-0 at Blackburn in April and drawing 1-1 at Preston earlier this month.
- Only Hull (12) have scored more home goals in the Championship than Millwall this season (11).
- Barnsley are the only side in the Championship to have had 100% of their goals scored by British players this season (Wales x4, England x6).