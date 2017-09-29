Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Brentford
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Brentford

Andreas Bjelland
Andreas Bjelland is a doubt with a hamstring injury
Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk has no new injury concerns for the visit of Brentford.

Striker Rudy Gestede continues to make progress in his recovery from a 'freak' dead-leg injury but remains unavailable for selection.

Brentford will assess defender Andreas Bjelland after he came off with a tight hamstring against Derby on Tuesday.

John Egan will return after missing out in midweek following concussion but Sergi Canos (ankle) remains absent.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won their last nine consecutive matches against Brentford in all competitions, a run that stretches back to December 1986.
  • The Bees have won only once away at Middlesbrough in their entire history - a 1-0 win in March 1938.
  • In midweek, Middlesbrough lost their first home Championship match since January 2016. They've not lost back-to-back second-tier games at the Riverside since August 2014.
  • Meanwhile, Brentford won their first game on the road since March in their last league outing - a 3-0 victory at Bolton.
  • Only Preston (4) have conceded fewer Championship goals than Middlesbrough (7) so far this season, with four coming in Middlesbrough's last three games.
  • Ollie Watkins has scored in back-to-back league games for the Bees, having scored in just one of his first eight for the club.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff10721179823
2Sheff Utd10703148621
3Leeds106221881020
4Wolves106221511420
5Preston10541114719
6Ipswich96031913618
7Bristol City104511710717
8Aston Villa104421610616
9Middlesbrough10433117415
10Norwich10433912-315
11Fulham10352129314
12Millwall103431310313
13QPR103431313013
14Sheff Wed103431212013
15Derby93331313012
16Nottm Forest104061318-512
17Hull102351618-29
18Reading9234810-29
19Burton10235619-139
20Brentford101541113-28
21Barnsley92251014-48
22Birmingham10226613-78
23Sunderland101361019-96
24Bolton10028421-172
