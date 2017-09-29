Middlesbrough v Brentford
-
Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk has no new injury concerns for the visit of Brentford.
Striker Rudy Gestede continues to make progress in his recovery from a 'freak' dead-leg injury but remains unavailable for selection.
Brentford will assess defender Andreas Bjelland after he came off with a tight hamstring against Derby on Tuesday.
John Egan will return after missing out in midweek following concussion but Sergi Canos (ankle) remains absent.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 55%
|Draw - 25%
|Away win - 20%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won their last nine consecutive matches against Brentford in all competitions, a run that stretches back to December 1986.
- The Bees have won only once away at Middlesbrough in their entire history - a 1-0 win in March 1938.
- In midweek, Middlesbrough lost their first home Championship match since January 2016. They've not lost back-to-back second-tier games at the Riverside since August 2014.
- Meanwhile, Brentford won their first game on the road since March in their last league outing - a 3-0 victory at Bolton.
- Only Preston (4) have conceded fewer Championship goals than Middlesbrough (7) so far this season, with four coming in Middlesbrough's last three games.
- Ollie Watkins has scored in back-to-back league games for the Bees, having scored in just one of his first eight for the club.