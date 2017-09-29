Middlesbrough v Brentford

From the section

Andreas Bjelland is a doubt with a hamstring injury

Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk has no new injury concerns for the visit of Brentford.

Striker Rudy Gestede continues to make progress in his recovery from a 'freak' dead-leg injury but remains unavailable for selection.

Brentford will assess defender Andreas Bjelland after he came off with a tight hamstring against Derby on Tuesday.

John Egan will return after missing out in midweek following concussion but Sergi Canos (ankle) remains absent.

SAM's prediction Home win - 55% Draw - 25% Away win - 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts