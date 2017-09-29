Aston Villa v Bolton Wanderers

Albert Adomah has scored four goals in Villa's three successive Championship victories

Aston Villa have striker Gabriel Agbonlahor fit to return to their squad following a groin problem for the visit of winless Bolton Wanderers.

But Australia international Mile Jedinak (groin), Henri Lansbury (knee), Jack Grealish (kidney) and winger Andre Green (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Bottom club Bolton will be without suspended winger Filipe Morais.

But midfielder Jem Karacan is back from a one-game ban and striker Adam Armstrong will hope to return.

Boss Phil Parkinson left him out last weekend at Bristol City, but Armstrong did score on his only previous trip to Villa Park, a penalty in a 3-1 win for Barnsley last season.

Villa are unbeaten in seven Championship games, while Bolton, who have picked up just two points this season, have lost their last seven on the spin.

SAM's prediction Home win - 70% Draw - 18% Away win - 12%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts