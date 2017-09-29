Championship
Aston Villa15:00Bolton
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Bolton Wanderers

Albert Adomah has scored four goals in Villa's three successive Championship victories
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Aston Villa have striker Gabriel Agbonlahor fit to return to their squad following a groin problem for the visit of winless Bolton Wanderers.

But Australia international Mile Jedinak (groin), Henri Lansbury (knee), Jack Grealish (kidney) and winger Andre Green (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Bottom club Bolton will be without suspended winger Filipe Morais.

But midfielder Jem Karacan is back from a one-game ban and striker Adam Armstrong will hope to return.

Boss Phil Parkinson left him out last weekend at Bristol City, but Armstrong did score on his only previous trip to Villa Park, a penalty in a 3-1 win for Barnsley last season.

Villa are unbeaten in seven Championship games, while Bolton, who have picked up just two points this season, have lost their last seven on the spin.

SAM's prediction
Home win - 70%Draw - 18%Away win - 12%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between these sides outside the top flight since March 1975, when they played out a 0-0 draw in the old Division Two.
  • Bolton have won on their last two visits to Villa Park, winning both in the League Cup and Premier League in the 2011-12 campaign.
  • Bolton boss Phil Parkinson was in charge of Bradford City when they put Villa out in the League Cup semi-finals the following season, in January 2013.
  • Steve Bruce has been victorious in nine of his last 11 home league games against Bolton.
  • Promoted Bolton, who have lost eight of their opening 10 games, are the only side yet to open the scoring in Championship games this season.
  • After failing to win any of their opening three games, Villa have not lost in their last seven Championship games - and have won the last three.
  • Bolton have only failed to win any of their opening 11 games to a Football League season once before, in 1902-03, when they lost all 11 games and were relegated from the top flight.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th September 2017

View all Championship fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff10721179823
2Sheff Utd10703148621
3Leeds106221881020
4Wolves106221511420
5Preston10541114719
6Ipswich96031913618
7Bristol City104511710717
8Aston Villa104421610616
9Middlesbrough10433117415
10Norwich10433912-315
11Fulham10352129314
12Millwall103431310313
13QPR103431313013
14Sheff Wed103431212013
15Derby93331313012
16Nottm Forest104061318-512
17Hull102351618-29
18Reading9234810-29
19Burton10235619-139
20Brentford101541113-28
21Barnsley92251014-48
22Birmingham10226613-78
23Sunderland101361019-96
24Bolton10028421-172
View full Championship table

