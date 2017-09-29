Aston Villa v Bolton Wanderers
Aston Villa have striker Gabriel Agbonlahor fit to return to their squad following a groin problem for the visit of winless Bolton Wanderers.
But Australia international Mile Jedinak (groin), Henri Lansbury (knee), Jack Grealish (kidney) and winger Andre Green (hamstring) remain sidelined.
Bottom club Bolton will be without suspended winger Filipe Morais.
But midfielder Jem Karacan is back from a one-game ban and striker Adam Armstrong will hope to return.
Boss Phil Parkinson left him out last weekend at Bristol City, but Armstrong did score on his only previous trip to Villa Park, a penalty in a 3-1 win for Barnsley last season.
Villa are unbeaten in seven Championship games, while Bolton, who have picked up just two points this season, have lost their last seven on the spin.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 70%
|Draw - 18%
|Away win - 12%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting between these sides outside the top flight since March 1975, when they played out a 0-0 draw in the old Division Two.
- Bolton have won on their last two visits to Villa Park, winning both in the League Cup and Premier League in the 2011-12 campaign.
- Bolton boss Phil Parkinson was in charge of Bradford City when they put Villa out in the League Cup semi-finals the following season, in January 2013.
- Steve Bruce has been victorious in nine of his last 11 home league games against Bolton.
- Promoted Bolton, who have lost eight of their opening 10 games, are the only side yet to open the scoring in Championship games this season.
- After failing to win any of their opening three games, Villa have not lost in their last seven Championship games - and have won the last three.
- Bolton have only failed to win any of their opening 11 games to a Football League season once before, in 1902-03, when they lost all 11 games and were relegated from the top flight.