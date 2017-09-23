Montpellier 0-0 Paris St-Germain

Neither Edinson Cavani nor Kylian Mbappe could find a way through Montpellier's defence

Paris St-Germain dropped points in Ligue 1 for the first time this season as they missed the injured Neymar in a goalless draw with Montpellier.

Neymar, who argued with Edinson Cavani over who should take a penalty in their last game with Lyon, is thought to have a minor foot injury.

Fellow summer signing Kylian Mbappe forced two saves from Benjamin Lecomte but PSG looked below their best.

They are now one point above champions Monaco, who beat Lille 4-0 on Friday.