German Bundesliga
Bor Dortmd6B Gladbach1

Borussia Dortmund 6-1 Borussia M'gladbach

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 40 goals in all competitions last season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hat-trick helped Borussia Dortmund thrash Borussia Monchengladbach to go two points clear in the Bundesliga.

The Gabon striker, 28, opened his scoring on the stroke of half-time, before heading past goalkeeper Tobias Suppel for his second soon after.

Aubameyang completed his hat-trick from a tight angle to secure Dortmund their fifth win from six league games.

Two from Maximilian Philipp and one by Julian Weigl completed the scoring.

Monchengladbach's goal was by Lars Stindl and was the first Dortmund, whose rivals Bayern Munich drew with Wolfsburg on Friday, have conceded in the league this season.

On Wednesday, Peter Bosz became the first manager in Bundesliga history to guide his side to a clean sheet in his first five games when they beat Hamburg 3-0.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim beat Schalke 2-0, RB Leipzig bounced back from defeat at Augsburg in midweek with a 2-1 win at home to Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz beat Hertha Berlin 1-0.

Werder Bremen against Freiburg and Stuttgart versus Augsburg both finished goalless.

Line-ups

Bor Dortmd

  • 38Bürki
  • 26PiszczekSubstituted forZagadouat 70'minutes
  • 25PapastathopoulosSubstituted forBartraat 83'minutes
  • 36Toprak
  • 15Toljan
  • 10Götze
  • 33Weigl
  • 19Dahoud
  • 22PulisicSubstituted forKagawaat 64'minutes
  • 17Aubameyang
  • 20Philipp

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 2Zagadou
  • 5Bartra
  • 8Sahin
  • 9Yarmolenko
  • 14Isak
  • 23Kagawa

B Gladbach

  • 21Sippel
  • 30ElvediBooked at 58mins
  • 28Ginter
  • 4Vestergaard
  • 17Wendt
  • 10Hazard
  • 6KramerSubstituted forHofmannat 75'minutes
  • 8Zakaria
  • 19JohnsonSubstituted forHerrmannat 72'minutes
  • 13Stindl
  • 11RaffaelSubstituted forCuisanceat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Oxford
  • 7Herrmann
  • 23Hofmann
  • 24Jantschke
  • 26Bobadilla
  • 27Cuisance
  • 35Nicolas
Referee:
Manuel Gräfe
Attendance:
81,360

Match Stats

Home TeamBor DortmdAway TeamB Gladbach
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 6, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 6, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1.

Attempt missed. Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michaël Cuisance with a cross.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.

Hand ball by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marc Bartra replaces Sokratis.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 6, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Jonas Hofmann replaces Christoph Kramer.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Patrick Herrmann replaces Fabian Johnson.

Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Lukasz Piszczek.

Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Shinji Kagawa replaces Christian Pulisic.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud following a fast break.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tries a through ball, but Christian Pulisic is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Michaël Cuisance replaces Raffael.

Booking

Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Oscar Wendt.

Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lars Stindl.

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Tobias Sippel tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.

Attempt missed. Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fabian Johnson.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze tries a through ball, but Christian Pulisic is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Mario Götze with a cross following a set piece situation.

Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Second Half

Second Half begins Borussia Dortmund 3, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Philipp.

Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lars Stindl.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd September 2017

View all German Bundesliga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bor Dortmd65101911816
2Hoffenheim6420115614
3Bayern Mun6411145913
4FC Augsburg632184411
5Hannover532062411
6RB Leipzig6312107310
7Schalke630378-19
8Hertha BSC62226608
9B Gladbach6222811-38
10Eintracht Frankfurt621345-17
11Stuttgart621337-47
12VfL Wolfsburg613258-36
13Mainz 056204610-46
14Hamburger SV520348-46
15Bayer Levkn5113910-14
16SC Freiburg604229-74
17Werder Bremen603337-43
181. FC Köln5005113-120
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired