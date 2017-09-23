Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 6, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1.
Borussia Dortmund 6-1 Borussia M'gladbach
-
- From the section European Football
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hat-trick helped Borussia Dortmund thrash Borussia Monchengladbach to go two points clear in the Bundesliga.
The Gabon striker, 28, opened his scoring on the stroke of half-time, before heading past goalkeeper Tobias Suppel for his second soon after.
Aubameyang completed his hat-trick from a tight angle to secure Dortmund their fifth win from six league games.
Two from Maximilian Philipp and one by Julian Weigl completed the scoring.
Monchengladbach's goal was by Lars Stindl and was the first Dortmund, whose rivals Bayern Munich drew with Wolfsburg on Friday, have conceded in the league this season.
On Wednesday, Peter Bosz became the first manager in Bundesliga history to guide his side to a clean sheet in his first five games when they beat Hamburg 3-0.
Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim beat Schalke 2-0, RB Leipzig bounced back from defeat at Augsburg in midweek with a 2-1 win at home to Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz beat Hertha Berlin 1-0.
Werder Bremen against Freiburg and Stuttgart versus Augsburg both finished goalless.
Line-ups
Bor Dortmd
- 38Bürki
- 26PiszczekSubstituted forZagadouat 70'minutes
- 25PapastathopoulosSubstituted forBartraat 83'minutes
- 36Toprak
- 15Toljan
- 10Götze
- 33Weigl
- 19Dahoud
- 22PulisicSubstituted forKagawaat 64'minutes
- 17Aubameyang
- 20Philipp
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 2Zagadou
- 5Bartra
- 8Sahin
- 9Yarmolenko
- 14Isak
- 23Kagawa
B Gladbach
- 21Sippel
- 30ElvediBooked at 58mins
- 28Ginter
- 4Vestergaard
- 17Wendt
- 10Hazard
- 6KramerSubstituted forHofmannat 75'minutes
- 8Zakaria
- 19JohnsonSubstituted forHerrmannat 72'minutes
- 13Stindl
- 11RaffaelSubstituted forCuisanceat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Oxford
- 7Herrmann
- 23Hofmann
- 24Jantschke
- 26Bobadilla
- 27Cuisance
- 35Nicolas
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
- Attendance:
- 81,360
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 6, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1.
Attempt missed. Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michaël Cuisance with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Hand ball by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marc Bartra replaces Sokratis.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 6, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Jonas Hofmann replaces Christoph Kramer.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Patrick Herrmann replaces Fabian Johnson.
Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Lukasz Piszczek.
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Shinji Kagawa replaces Christian Pulisic.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud following a fast break.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tries a through ball, but Christian Pulisic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Michaël Cuisance replaces Raffael.
Booking
Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Oscar Wendt.
Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lars Stindl.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Tobias Sippel tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Attempt missed. Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fabian Johnson.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze tries a through ball, but Christian Pulisic is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Mario Götze with a cross following a set piece situation.
Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Second Half
Second Half begins Borussia Dortmund 3, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Philipp.
Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lars Stindl.