Atletico Madrid 2-0 Sevilla

Diego Costa scored 36 goals in 52 games in his last season for Atletico, 2013-14, before joining Chelsea

Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla to remain unbeaten in La Liga, as potential incoming striker Diego Costa watched.

Costa is set to rejoin Atletico from Chelsea in January, subject to personal terms and a medical, after the clubs agreed a fee for the Spain forward.

Atleti - at their new Wanda Metropolitano home - are doing fine without him for now and led when Yannick Carrasco rounded the keeper.

Antoine Griezmann smashed home their second from close range.

Atletico, who move above Sevilla into second, are one point behind Barcelona, who visit Girona at 19:45 BST.