Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Sevilla 0.
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla to remain unbeaten in La Liga, as potential incoming striker Diego Costa watched.
Costa is set to rejoin Atletico from Chelsea in January, subject to personal terms and a medical, after the clubs agreed a fee for the Spain forward.
Atleti - at their new Wanda Metropolitano home - are doing fine without him for now and led when Yannick Carrasco rounded the keeper.
Antoine Griezmann smashed home their second from close range.
Atletico, who move above Sevilla into second, are one point behind Barcelona, who visit Girona at 19:45 BST.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 16VrsaljkoBooked at 67mins
- 15Savic
- 19Hernández
- 3Filipe Luis
- 6Koke
- 14GabiBooked at 28mins
- 8Ñíguez
- 10CarrascoBooked at 47minsSubstituted forGameiroat 81'minutes
- 17ViettoSubstituted forCorreaat 57'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forParteyat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 2Godín
- 5Partey
- 11Correa
- 20Juanfran
- 21Gameiro
- 22Gaitán
Sevilla
- 1Rico
- 25MercadoBooked at 53minsSubstituted forKrohn-Dehliat 77'minutes
- 6Martins Carriço
- 5LengletBooked at 84mins
- 3Carole
- 10Banega
- 15N'Zonzi
- 22Vázquez
- 16Jesús Navas
- 20MurielBooked at 49minsSubstituted forBen Yedderat 68'minutes
- 17SarabiaSubstituted forCorreaat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Corchia
- 7Krohn-Dehli
- 9Ben Yedder
- 11Correa
- 13Soria
- 14Pizarro
- 21Martín Pareja
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 60,823
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Sevilla 0.
Attempt missed. Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Éver Banega.
Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.
Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lionel Carole (Sevilla) left footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.
Attempt missed. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Thomas Partey.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Rico.
Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jan Oblak.
Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Clément Lenglet (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Sevilla).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Kevin Gameiro replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Attempt missed. Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carriço with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Michael Krohn-Dehli replaces Gabriel Mercado.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Clément Lenglet (Sevilla) because of an injury.
Booking
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Clément Lenglet (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Sevilla 0. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filipe Luis.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Luis Muriel.
Foul by Daniel Carriço (Sevilla).
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).