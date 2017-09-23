Match ends, Alavés 1, Real Madrid 2.
Alaves 1-2 Real Madrid
Dani Ceballos scored twice on his first league start for Real Madrid as they beat struggling Alaves.
The 21-year-old Spanish midfielder, signed from Real Betis in the summer, held off two defenders before striking home his first.
Alaves, who came into the goal without a point or a goal this season, equalised through Manu Garcia's header.
But, three minutes later, Ceballos scored his and Real's second with a low drive from 16 yards.
Both sides also went close in the final 20 minutes.
The Spanish and European champions were lucky not to concede when Alfonso Pedraza's deflected shot beat Keylor Navas but came off the bar.
And the substitute went close again when his poked shot struck the keeper's right-hand upright.
Real skipper Sergio Ramos, who had a header disallowed, missed an open goal from eight yards.
The win moves Real up to fourth in La Liga, although any of the four teams directly below them - Valencia, Levante, Real Sociedad and Real Betis - could leapfrog Los Blancos by the end of the weekend.
Zinedine Zidane's side have had a relatively disappointing start to their domestic campaign, having won only three of their first six games.
If Barcelona defeat Girona later on Saturday the Catalan club will re-establish a seven-point lead over their fierce rivals.
It was another mixed display from Real, who rarely troubled Alaves keeper Fernando Pacheco.
Aside from Ramos' efforts, Real's other clear chances fell to Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portugal international, yet to score his first goal of the La Liga season, twice fired shots that crept narrowly wide and saw another rebound off Pacheco's far post.
Line-ups
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 2VigarayBooked at 14minsSubstituted forRuanoat 45'minutes
- 12ElyBooked at 45mins
- 6Maripán
- 3Duarte
- 16TorresBooked at 87mins
- 19García SánchezBooked at 67mins
- 14Franco AlvizSubstituted forPedrazaat 66'minutes
- 23MedránBooked at 61mins
- 11GómezSubstituted forSobrinoat 81'minutes
- 24El Haddadi
Substitutes
- 4Ruano
- 7Sobrino
- 10Romero
- 13Sivera
- 17Pedraza
- 18Pina
- 22Wakaso
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalBooked at 32mins
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 6NachoBooked at 88mins
- 24Ceballos FernándezSubstituted forLlorenteat 72'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 22IscoSubstituted forMayoralat 90'minutes
- 17Vázquez
- 7Ronaldo
- 20Asensio
Substitutes
- 10Modric
- 11Bale
- 13Casilla
- 18Llorente
- 19Hakimi
- 21Mayoral
- 27Tejero Sacristán
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Attendance:
- 19,159
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alavés 1, Real Madrid 2.
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid).
Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Alavés).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Borja Mayoral replaces Isco.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Rubén Sobrino (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Munir El Haddadi (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid).
Rubén Sobrino (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Booking
Daniel Torres (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Torres (Alavés).
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fernando Pacheco.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fernando Pacheco.
Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rubén Duarte.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Casemiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Rubén Sobrino replaces Ibai Gómez.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Torres (Alavés).
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Medrán (Alavés).
Alfonso Pedraza (Alavés) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rodrigo Ely.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rubén Duarte.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcos Llorente replaces Dani Ceballos.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Alexis Ruano.
Attempt blocked. Alfonso Pedraza (Alavés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.