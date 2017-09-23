Spanish La Liga
Girona0Barcelona3

Girona 0-3 Barcelona

Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez's goal was only his second of the season

Barcelona made it six wins out of six in La Liga with victory at Catalan neighbours Girona.

Barca's first two goals came from own goals by the hosts, who are in their first La Liga season.

Aday Benitez deflected Jordi Alba's shot into his own net and keeper Gorka Iraizoz turned Aleix Vidal's cross into his own net.

Luis Suarez smashed home the third after latching on to a Sergi Roberto long ball.

Girona, who are co-owned by Manchester City, played five City loanees in the game, with Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz impressive in attacking positions.

Pablo Maffeo, in his third season on loan, successfully man-marked Barca's Lionel Messi, who had scored 11 goals in his previous five games, including four against Eibar on Tuesday.

Barcelona, who had been expected to have a difficult season after losing boss Luis Enrique and striker Neymar, travel to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday. They won their opening group game 3-0 against last season's finalists Juventus.

Catalan flags
Catalan flags were held up by both sets of supporters in Girona - with the region's president Carles Puigdemont watching

There were pro-Catalan independence chants throughout the game at Girona's 13,000-capacity Montilivi stadium.

Both clubs this week issued statements backing the proposed independence referendum scheduled for 1 October, which the Spanish government is trying to block.

Earlier on Saturday, Real Madrid beat Alaves 2-1 as Dani Ceballos scored twice, and Atletico Madrid saw off Sevilla 2-0.

Line-ups

Girona

  • 1Iraizoz
  • 4Ramalho
  • 2Bernardo
  • 15Ramírez López
  • 11BenítezBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMojicaat 69'minutes
  • 25MaffeoBooked at 23minsSubstituted forMorenoat 78'minutes
  • 9Portugués Manzanera
  • 8Pons
  • 23García
  • 12Soares de Paulo
  • 14OlungaSubstituted forKayodeat 60'minutesBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 3Mojica
  • 6Granell Nogué
  • 7Stuani
  • 13Bounou
  • 17Moreno
  • 18Kayode
  • 24García

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Sergi
  • 14Mascherano
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 22VidalSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 81'minutes
  • 15PaulinhoSubstituted forBusquetsat 67'minutes
  • 4Rakitic
  • 8IniestaSubstituted forD Suárezat 80'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9L Suárez

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 5Busquets
  • 6D Suárez
  • 13Cillessen
  • 17Alcácer
  • 19Digne
  • 21André Gomes
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
13,305

Match Stats

Home TeamGironaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home21
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Girona 0, Barcelona 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Girona 0, Barcelona 3.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).

Attempt missed. Olarenwaju Kayode (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jonás Ramalho.

Attempt missed. Pere Pons (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marlos Moreno.

Offside, Girona. Portu tries a through ball, but Johan Mojica is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Bernardo Espinosa following a corner.

Corner, Girona. Conceded by Denis Suárez.

Corner, Girona. Conceded by Sergi Roberto.

Offside, Barcelona. Marc-André ter Stegen tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Booking

Olarenwaju Kayode (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Olarenwaju Kayode (Girona).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. André Gomes replaces Aleix Vidal.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Andrés Iniesta.

Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marlos Moreno (Girona).

Corner, Girona. Conceded by Andrés Iniesta.

Attempt blocked. Douglas Luiz (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Girona. Marlos Moreno replaces Pablo Maffeo.

Corner, Girona. Conceded by Javier Mascherano.

Attempt blocked. Johan Mojica (Girona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Olarenwaju Kayode.

Offside, Barcelona. Aleix Vidal tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juanpe following a corner.

Attempt missed. Juanpe (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Girona. Conceded by Javier Mascherano.

Goal!

Goal! Girona 0, Barcelona 3. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Girona. Johan Mojica replaces Aday Benítez.

Corner, Girona. Conceded by Aleix Vidal.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets replaces Paulinho.

Offside, Barcelona. Javier Mascherano tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pere Pons (Girona).

Offside, Girona. Gorka Iraizoz tries a through ball, but Olarenwaju Kayode is caught offside.

Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.

Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Olarenwaju Kayode (Girona).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona66002021818
2Atl Madrid6420124814
3Sevilla641173413
4Real Madrid6321116511
5Valencia52309369
6Levante52308449
7Real Sociedad5302111019
8Real Betis530267-19
9Ath Bilbao62227618
10Villarreal52126517
11Leganés52123307
12Las Palmas520358-36
13Eibar5203310-76
14Getafe512245-15
15Espanyol512238-55
16Girona612338-55
17Celta Vigo511368-24
18Deportivo La Coruña5113611-54
19Malaga6015414-101
20Alavés6006110-90
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired