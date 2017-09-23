Match ends, Girona 0, Barcelona 3.
Girona 0-3 Barcelona
-
- From the section European Football
Barcelona made it six wins out of six in La Liga with victory at Catalan neighbours Girona.
Barca's first two goals came from own goals by the hosts, who are in their first La Liga season.
Aday Benitez deflected Jordi Alba's shot into his own net and keeper Gorka Iraizoz turned Aleix Vidal's cross into his own net.
Luis Suarez smashed home the third after latching on to a Sergi Roberto long ball.
Girona, who are co-owned by Manchester City, played five City loanees in the game, with Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz impressive in attacking positions.
Pablo Maffeo, in his third season on loan, successfully man-marked Barca's Lionel Messi, who had scored 11 goals in his previous five games, including four against Eibar on Tuesday.
Barcelona, who had been expected to have a difficult season after losing boss Luis Enrique and striker Neymar, travel to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday. They won their opening group game 3-0 against last season's finalists Juventus.
There were pro-Catalan independence chants throughout the game at Girona's 13,000-capacity Montilivi stadium.
Both clubs this week issued statements backing the proposed independence referendum scheduled for 1 October, which the Spanish government is trying to block.
Earlier on Saturday, Real Madrid beat Alaves 2-1 as Dani Ceballos scored twice, and Atletico Madrid saw off Sevilla 2-0.
Line-ups
Girona
- 1Iraizoz
- 4Ramalho
- 2Bernardo
- 15Ramírez López
- 11BenítezBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMojicaat 69'minutes
- 25MaffeoBooked at 23minsSubstituted forMorenoat 78'minutes
- 9Portugués Manzanera
- 8Pons
- 23García
- 12Soares de Paulo
- 14OlungaSubstituted forKayodeat 60'minutesBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 3Mojica
- 6Granell Nogué
- 7Stuani
- 13Bounou
- 17Moreno
- 18Kayode
- 24García
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Sergi
- 14Mascherano
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 22VidalSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 81'minutes
- 15PaulinhoSubstituted forBusquetsat 67'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 8IniestaSubstituted forD Suárezat 80'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9L Suárez
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 5Busquets
- 6D Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 13,305
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Girona 0, Barcelona 3.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Attempt missed. Olarenwaju Kayode (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jonás Ramalho.
Attempt missed. Pere Pons (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marlos Moreno.
Offside, Girona. Portu tries a through ball, but Johan Mojica is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Bernardo Espinosa following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Denis Suárez.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Sergi Roberto.
Offside, Barcelona. Marc-André ter Stegen tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Booking
Olarenwaju Kayode (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olarenwaju Kayode (Girona).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. André Gomes replaces Aleix Vidal.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Andrés Iniesta.
Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marlos Moreno (Girona).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Andrés Iniesta.
Attempt blocked. Douglas Luiz (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Marlos Moreno replaces Pablo Maffeo.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Javier Mascherano.
Attempt blocked. Johan Mojica (Girona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Olarenwaju Kayode.
Offside, Barcelona. Aleix Vidal tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juanpe following a corner.
Attempt missed. Juanpe (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Javier Mascherano.
Goal!
Goal! Girona 0, Barcelona 3. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Johan Mojica replaces Aday Benítez.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Aleix Vidal.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets replaces Paulinho.
Offside, Barcelona. Javier Mascherano tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pere Pons (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Gorka Iraizoz tries a through ball, but Olarenwaju Kayode is caught offside.
Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olarenwaju Kayode (Girona).