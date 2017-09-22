Hamilton: Gary Woods & Scott McMann sign new contracts

Gary Woods joined Hamilton from Leyton Orient in 2016 after a loan spell at Ross County

Goalkeeper Gary Woods and defender Scott McMann have signed new contracts with Hamilton Academical.

Englishman Woods, 26, has agreed a new deal until the end of next season and McMann, 21, is now contracted to the club until 2020.

Between them, Woods and Scotsman McMann have made 75 appearances for the Scottish Premiership club.

Accies visit St Johnstone on Saturday, having taken seven points from their six league games so far this season.