BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Rooney hits double as Blues take top spot

Linfield striker Louis Rooney scores twice in a 4-1 win over Warrenpoint Town which moves the champions top of the Premiership.

Aaron Burns and Mark Stafford also netted for the Blues while Martin Murray was on target for the Milltown hosts.

Linfield go above Coleraine on goal difference but the Bannsiders can go top again when they play Glentoran on Saturday.

Blues boss David Healy and Town counterpart Matthew Tipton reflected on Friday night's match.

