Lucy Quinn: Birmingham City Ladies sign Yeovil Town forward

Lucy Quinn is congratulated after scoring against Manchester City in May
Lucy Quinn is congratulated after scoring against Manchester City in May

Birmingham City Ladies have made a second signing in as many days by bringing in Lucy Quinn from fellow Women's Super League One side Yeovil.

The arrival of forward Quinn, 23, follows Thursday's arrival of Wales international defender Hayley Ladd.

Prior to joining Yeovil for the Spring Series, Quinn scored 11 goals in 28 games for Portsmouth in 2015-16.

"When she played against us last season she was a constant danger," said manager Marc Skinner.

Quinn will be available for selection for Sunday's season opener at Arsenal.

