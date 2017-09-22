Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton says the lack of English representatives shortlisted for the 2017 Fifa Awards is 'disappointing' but says Harry Kane is the 'one bright light'.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was the only England player on the 55-man shortlist for the Fifpro World XI.

