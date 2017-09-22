Hajduk Split and Everton fined after crowd trouble at Goodison

Hajduk fans were housed in the lower tier of the Bullens Road stand at Goodison Park

Everton and Hajduk Split have been fined by Uefa after crowd trouble marred the Europa League play-off game at Goodison Park last month.

Hajduk fans surged towards the pitch and threw objects as play was stopped in the 33rd minute on 17 August.

The Croatian club must pay £35,348, while Everton have been fined £8,837.

Hajduk have also been ordered to contact Everton within 30 days to pay "for the settlement of the damages caused by its supporters".

A number of seats were damaged during the trouble.

Everton, who were charged by Uefa with the throwing of objects, won the tie 2-0 before drawing the second leg 1-1 in Croatia to advance to the group stage.

Elsewhere, Uefa is still investigating crowd trouble at the Europa League group game between Arsenal and Cologne at the Emirates Stadium on 14 September.

The German club face four charges, including crowd disturbances and setting off fireworks, while Arsenal face a charge over blocked stairways.

The match was delayed by an hour as thousands of Cologne fans arrived in London without tickets.

Cologne fans lit flares during the Europa League group game at Arsenal

Spartak Moscow have been fined £53,000 and banned from selling tickets to fans for the next Champions League away match at Sevilla on 1 November.

It comes after a flare was fired at the referee during their 1-1 Champions League draw away to Slovenian side Maribor on 13 September.

Sevilla boss Eduardo Berizzo has been suspended for one Champions League match after he was dismissed against Liverpool for throwing the ball away when it went out of play during a 2-2 draw at Anfield on 13 September.