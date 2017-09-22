'Improved' Rangers can test Celtic - Wes Foderingham

Wes Foderingham has had two clean sheets in his eight appearances for Rangers this season

Wes Foderingham is confident Rangers have the quality to go "toe to toe" with Celtic when the teams meet for the first time this season on Saturday.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper, who this week signed a new Rangers deal, said: "They have quality but we have quality.

"It's two good teams going head to head. Can we cause them problems? Yes.

"Can they cause us problems? Yes, so it's about who turns up on the day and hopefully it's us. We have improved on last season."

Celtic travel across Glasgow as league leaders, two points clear of second-paced Aberdeen and five ahead of Rangers, who are third.

The Englishman feels beating Brendan Rodgers' Celtic, who are undefeated in 56 domestic matches, would be a greater achievement than when he helped Rangers to a Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out win over their old rivals when they were managed by Ronny Deila in April 2016.

He said: "We were playing in the Championship but Celtic were not a great side. Let's be honest, they were not a great side when we beat them.

"They were not playing terrifically well, but confidence was really high in the Rangers team.

"But if we can put on a better performance against them in the league and get some wins then that will definitely be a massive achievement.

"Can we go toe to toe with them this time? Of course. We've strengthened, the squad has got better, we've got more numbers in so we are in a good position. We feel we're better placed to challenge."

Foderingham and his Rangers team-mates celebrate their penalty shoot-out win over Celtic in 2016

Speaking of his decision to sign a new contract that keeps him at Ibrox until 2020, Foderingham said: "The club wanted me to be here and I was happy to be here, so it was a no-brainer.

"It's a fantastic club. The fan-base is incredible, the facilities are incredible and the sheer size of the club is massive.

"There is the option of European football if we can qualify, too. If we can get that done and possibly even reach the group stages then that is something I'd be keen to be involved in.

"I'm 26 now and I don't see why [I couldn't finish my career here]. It's a brilliant club that has a history of playing in Europe and hopefully when we get back there I'm still here.

"When I joined it was always in my head that I wanted to be part of a Rangers side that was playing in Europe. I've yet to really achieve that, having been beaten in the qualifiers this year.

"But I definitely want to be here when Rangers get back into Europe."