Celtic: Scott Brown relishing Old Firm derby at Ibrox

Celtic captain Scott Brown
Scott Brown says Celtic are stronger heading into the first Old Firm derby of the season

Celtic captain Scott Brown says the squad will travel to Ibrox in confident mood ahead of the first Old Firm derby of the season.

The Premiership leaders go into Saturday's game two points clear at the top of the table - and five clear of Rangers.

"We're looking forward to it. Playing at Ibrox is always a great occasion. We always go [there] confident," he said.

"We are stronger and fitter than last season so we are relishing the game."

And the midfielder added: "We have a few different formations that we can chop and change during the game.

"It is always based on what the gaffer has been doing in training since the start of the season."

Rangers 1-5 Celtic, 29th April 2017

