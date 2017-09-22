Jordan Ponticelli: Coventry City's teenage striker four-year deal with Sky Blues

Jordan Ponticelli made his first-team debut in the League Cup against Blackburn Rovers in August, coming on as a 63rd minute substitute.
Jordan Ponticelli made his first-team debut in the League Cup against Blackburn Rovers in August, coming on as a 63rd minute substitute.

Coventry City teenage striker Jordan Ponticelli has signed a new four-year contract with the League Two club.

Ponticelli, 19, scored 27 goals as City's Under-18s won the Professional Development League South last season.

He is now tied to City until 2021, when the club will hold an option to extend the deal by a further year.

"He has shown some real promise. It's important that the club has taken this step to secure Jordan's future," said Sky Blues manager Mark Robins.

Checkatrade-Trophy holders City, relegated from League One in April, currently stand sixth in League Two - nine points off top spot.

Jordan Ponticelli on Twitter

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired