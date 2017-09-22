Jordan Ponticelli: Coventry City's teenage striker four-year deal with Sky Blues

Jordan Ponticelli made his first-team debut in the League Cup against Blackburn Rovers in August, coming on as a 63rd minute substitute.

Coventry City teenage striker Jordan Ponticelli has signed a new four-year contract with the League Two club.

Ponticelli, 19, scored 27 goals as City's Under-18s won the Professional Development League South last season.

He is now tied to City until 2021, when the club will hold an option to extend the deal by a further year.

"He has shown some real promise. It's important that the club has taken this step to secure Jordan's future," said Sky Blues manager Mark Robins.

Checkatrade-Trophy holders City, relegated from League One in April, currently stand sixth in League Two - nine points off top spot.