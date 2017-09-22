Conor Coady: Wolves defender signs new four-year deal at Championship club

Conor Coady has helped Wolves keep four clean sheets in eight league matches this season

Wolves defender Conor Coady has signed a new four-year contract with the promotion-chasing Championship club.

The former Liverpool reserve, who was signed from Huddersfield Town by Kenny Jackett in July 2015, arrived at Molineux as a midfield player.

He was converted to right-back by Paul Lambert last season but has been impressing under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo at centre-half this term.

"I'll work hard wherever I'm playing," Coady told BBC WM.

"I just want to get better at whatever position I'm playing in.

"At the moment, the boys are playing well and things are going forward. We just need to keep improving and picking up wins."

Wolves are second in the Championship and host Barnsley on Saturday.