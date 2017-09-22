Isaiah Osbourne: Forest Green sign midfielder until the end of the season

Isaiah Osbourne
Isaiah Osbourne started his career in the Premier League with Aston Villa

Forest Green Rovers have signed Isaiah Osbourne on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

The midfielder, 29, was a free agent after being released by Walsall at the end of last season.

He impressed in a friendly against Newport County on Tuesday and is eligible for Friday's League Two fixture with Swindon Town.

"Ossie has been with us a few weeks and we like what we see," Forest Green manager Mark Cooper said.

"He gives us a little bit of bite right in front of the back four and can give us a bit of aggressiveness and defensive mindedness in midfield, which is probably what we have been looking for."

