Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers tells reporters he could end up "back at Ballymena United in Northern Ireland or abroad or in the Premier League" for his next job.

Rodgers was reacting to a question about comments made by former Celtic and Wales striker Craig Bellamy that the ex-Liverpool boss might find it difficult to get another high-profile job in the Premier League despite achieving success with the Scottish champions.

The Northern Irishman, who started his football career at Irish League club Ballymena, says his "only concern is for Celtic and being the best that I can be here".