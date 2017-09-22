Solihull Moors: Nick Green and David Bridgwater leave Damson Park backroom staff

David Bridgwater (left) and coach Nick Green

National League side Solihull Moors have outlined their long-term vision to become a full-time staff by allowing assistant manager Nick Green and coach David Bridgwater to leave Damson Park.

Green and Bridgwater arrived at the club when new manager Liam McDonald took over in November 2016.

But McDonald will now be assisted by experienced head coach Keith Bertschin and head of sport Mark Fogarty.

Moors have made two signings - striker Richard Brodie and left-back Joe Payne.

Payne, 18, has signed on a one-month loan from League Two club Barnet, while much-travelled Brodie will be joining his 15th club in 12 seasons.

Brodie, 30, has previously played, mostly at fifth-tier level, for York City (twice), Barrow, Crawley, Fleetwood, Morecambe (in League Two), Grimsby Town, Gateshead, Hereford, Southport, Aldershot, Stockport, Macclesfield, Boston and Southport.