Marcus Bignot: Chester boss targeting immediate improvement in club's form

New Chester boss Marcus Bignot says an immediate upturn of form is key as he targets promotion to the English Football League.

The 43-year-old was appointed as their manager on Wednesday after Jon McCarthy was sacked earlier in September.

Chester are 21st in the National League table having won just once in 11 league matches so far this season.

"It's about results. The sooner we pick them up, the sooner we'll pull away," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"I'm sure the supporters are in agreement, it's about the right here right now, and then, longer down the line, it will take care of itself.

"The squad and quality it has is certainly not represented in the league position and the points return."

Bignot helped Solihull Moors to promotion from the National League North in 2015-16 and was appointed manager of Grimsby in November 2016, but was dismissed with the club 14th in League Two after only five months in charge.

"It was an important to have an opportunity to bring success and, for me, the model at Chester gives me that," he said.

"Chester is certainly a bigger club than Solihull Moors but in terms of the process at this moment in time, we're not in the position we want to be in and we've got to move away from that."