Champions League fixtures tonight

Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City in action tonight

Liverpool travel to Russia with Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho likely to start together for the first time this season. The Reds are looking for their first win in Group E but can take heart from their last Champions League trip to Spartak Moscow - a 3-1 win back in 2002.

Manchester City will look to continue impressive goal-scoring form which has seen them hit 22 goals in September including four at Feyenoord in their Group F opener. Tonight's opponents Shaktar impressed in overcoming Napoli a fortnight ago.

Tottenham travel to Cyprus looking to build on a thrilling 3-1 win over Dortmund in their Group H opener. They will, though, have to do without Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen (both suspended) and Christian Eriksen (ill).

Tuesday 26th September

Spartak Moscow 19:45 Liverpool Preview Manchester City 19:45 Shaktar Donetsk Preview Apoel Nicosia 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Also playing tonight

Sevilla 19:45 NK Maribor Napoli 19:45 Feyenoord Besiktas 19:45 RB Leipzig Monaco 19:45 FC Porto Borussia Dortmund 19:45 Real Madrid

No British finalist for 5 seasons A look at this season's Champions League contenders - can Neymar inspire PSG to greatness? Are Barca still contenders? Which British side can make it through to the final stages of the competition? Can a British team go the distance?

Tomorrow's games involving British sides

Wednesday 27th September

CSKA Moscow 19:45 Manchester United RSC Anderlecht 19:45 Celtic Atlético Madrid 19:45 Chelsea

Also playing tomorrow

FC Basel 19:45 Benfica Paris Saint Germain 19:45 Bayern Munich FK Qarabag 19:45 Roma Juventus 19:45 Olympiakos Sporting Lisbon 19:45 Barcelona

