Champions League fixtures tonight

Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City in action tonight

Liverpool travel to Russia with Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho likely to start together for the first time this season. The Reds are looking for their first win in Group E but can take heart from their last Champions League trip to Spartak Moscow - a 3-1 win back in 2002.

Manchester City will look to continue impressive goal-scoring form which has seen them hit 22 goals in September including four at Feyenoord in their Group F opener. Tonight's opponents Shaktar impressed in overcoming Napoli a fortnight ago.

Tottenham travel to Cyprus looking to build on a thrilling 3-1 win over Dortmund in their Group H opener. They will, though, have to do without Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen (both suspended) and Christian Eriksen (ill).

Tuesday 26th September

Spartak Moscow19:45LiverpoolPreview
Manchester City19:45Shaktar DonetskPreview
Apoel Nicosia19:45Tottenham HotspurPreview

Also playing tonight

Sevilla19:45NK Maribor
Napoli19:45Feyenoord
Besiktas19:45RB Leipzig
Monaco19:45FC Porto
Borussia Dortmund19:45Real Madrid

Tomorrow's games involving British sides

Wednesday 27th September

CSKA Moscow19:45Manchester United
RSC Anderlecht19:45Celtic
Atlético Madrid19:45Chelsea

Also playing tomorrow

FC Basel19:45Benfica
Paris Saint Germain19:45Bayern Munich
FK Qarabag19:45Roma
Juventus19:45Olympiakos
Sporting Lisbon19:45Barcelona

All times are UK and subject to change. BBC is not responsible for any changes.

Top Stories

You Might Also Like

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby outside

Rugbytots - Oxted
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired