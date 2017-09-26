Champions League fixtures tonight
Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City in action tonight
Liverpool travel to Russia with Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho likely to start together for the first time this season. The Reds are looking for their first win in Group E but can take heart from their last Champions League trip to Spartak Moscow - a 3-1 win back in 2002.
Manchester City will look to continue impressive goal-scoring form which has seen them hit 22 goals in September including four at Feyenoord in their Group F opener. Tonight's opponents Shaktar impressed in overcoming Napoli a fortnight ago.
Tottenham travel to Cyprus looking to build on a thrilling 3-1 win over Dortmund in their Group H opener. They will, though, have to do without Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen (both suspended) and Christian Eriksen (ill).
Tuesday 26th September
|Spartak Moscow
|19:45
|Liverpool
|Preview
|Manchester City
|19:45
|Shaktar Donetsk
|Preview
|Apoel Nicosia
|19:45
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Preview
Also playing tonight
|Sevilla
|19:45
|NK Maribor
|Napoli
|19:45
|Feyenoord
|Besiktas
|19:45
|RB Leipzig
|Monaco
|19:45
|FC Porto
|Borussia Dortmund
|19:45
|Real Madrid
Tomorrow's games involving British sides
Wednesday 27th September
|CSKA Moscow
|19:45
|Manchester United
|RSC Anderlecht
|19:45
|Celtic
|Atlético Madrid
|19:45
|Chelsea
Also playing tomorrow
|FC Basel
|19:45
|Benfica
|Paris Saint Germain
|19:45
|Bayern Munich
|FK Qarabag
|19:45
|Roma
|Juventus
|19:45
|Olympiakos
|Sporting Lisbon
|19:45
|Barcelona
