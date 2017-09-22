BBC Sport - Joe Hart on West Ham welcome from Pablo Zabaleta - 'His shooting is laughable!'
'His shooting is laughable!' - Hart on West Ham welcome
Football
West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart says being beaten in training by a shot from Pablo Zabaleta disguises the fact that the defender's finishing is "laughable".
Watch more from Joe Hart on Football Focus, Saturday 23 September, 12:00 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.
