BBC Sport - Joe Hart on West Ham welcome from Pablo Zabaleta - 'His shooting is laughable!'

West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart says being beaten in training by a shot from Pablo Zabaleta disguises the fact that the defender's finishing is "laughable".

Watch more from Joe Hart on Football Focus, Saturday 23 September, 12:00 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.

