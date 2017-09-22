BBC Sport - Kelly Smith would like the next England women's manager to be female
The next England manager should be female
- From the section Football
The England women's new coach should be female, says the national team's record goalscorer Kelly Smith.
Mark Sampson was sacked on Wednesday after evidence emerged of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour in a previous role.
READ MORE: Mark Sampson: England's next manager should be female, says record scorer Kelly Smith
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired