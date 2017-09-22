John Fleck: Sheffield United midfielder signs new four-year contract
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has signed a new four-year deal.
The 26-year-old scored four goals in 44 league appearances to help the Blades win promotion to the Championship in 2016-17.
"John came in on a free transfer and was a major part of our success last season," boss Chris Wilder told the club website.
"He has settled back into the Championship and we're delighted he sees his long-term future here."