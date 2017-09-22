FA Cup third qualifying round: BBC to broadcast Ashton Athletic v Chorley

Matt Jansen scored 20 Premier League goals during his career

FA Cup third qualifying round: Ashton Athletic v Kidderminster Harriers Coverage will be live on Saturday, 30 September from 12:20 on the BBC Sport website, app and connected devices

The BBC will broadcast the FA Cup third qualifying round tie between Ashton Athletic and Chorley on Saturday, 30 September (12:30 BST).

Ashton Athletic play in the North West Counties League Premier Division, the ninth tier of English football, and will be hoping to cause a cup upset.

Chorley are three levels higher in English football than Ashton as they play in the National League North.

Ex-Crystal Palace and Blackburn striker Matt Jansen is the manager of Chorley.

A game from every stage of the 2017-18 tournament will be streamed live across BBC Sport's digital platforms.

This will allow audiences to watch the game live on their PC, mobile, tablet or connected TV. Matches will also be available live and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Messages can be sent on Twitter to the commentary team of Mark Scott and former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson by using the hashtag #bbcfacup during the game and they will aim to respond to as many as they can.

Ashton Athletic are 19th in their division, but have up to five games in hand on other teams because of their cup run, while Chorley are 12th in National League North.

Teams in the National League enter in the fourth qualifying round with winners of those ties moving into the first round proper, when sides from League One and League Two join the competition.