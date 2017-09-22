David McGoldrick: Ipswich Town striker targeting double-figured goal tally

David McGoldrick has scored 41 goals for Ipswich since joining them in 2013

Ipswich Town striker David McGoldrick has set his sights on at least doubling last season's goals total after a good start to the new campaign.

The Republic of Ireland international only managed five goals in 31 games for the club last term.

But he already has four from seven appearances this season to help Ipswich to fifth in the Championship table.

"I rate my ability, I know I should be scoring double figures," the 29-year-old told BBC Radio Suffolk.

McGoldrick last hit double figures in 2013-14, but he believes that, as long as the team keep creating chances and he stays fit, another healthy tally is on the cards.

"There's no dummy strikers at the club, everyone feels they should be starting, so I've got keep my place and the way to keep my place is scoring goals, as long as I do that I'll be where I want to be," he said.

Despite his goals ambition, McGoldrick has no intention of reducing his willingness to backtrack and try and win the ball, or receive it from defenders.

"When things aren't going well, a lot of the boys look for me to do something and that's my responsibility as well as scoring goals," he added.

"I always want to get on the ball. I never shy away from getting the ball whether it's going well or not going well, that's just part of my personality."

Manager Mick McCarthy rates McGoldrick as one of the best strikers in the division "when he's in his pomp", but is happy for him to continue his roving approach.

"There's no such thing as too much of the dirty stuff. You'd all like it to be fancy football, free flowing, and everything's got sparkles on," said McCarthy.

"But I didn't hear anybody say that about Steven Gerrard, Alan Shearer and Roy Keane. The best players do all the dirty stuff and the forward stuff as well. The best players work hard. Messi works his socks off."