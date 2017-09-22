Nile Ranger: Southend striker to have ankle tag removed in time for Fleetwood game

Nile Ranger made 26 Premier League appearances for Newcastle United

Southend United striker Nile Ranger will be available for their League One game at Fleetwood after his electronic tag is removed on Friday.

The 26-year-old was released from prison last month after serving 10 weeks for online banking fraud.

He missed the trip to Shrewsbury earlier this month because of a curfew.

"It's been a worry that he's been tagged and was under someone else's jurisdiction as opposed to mine," manager Phil Brown told BBC Essex.

"Rules and regulations come into play but now he's under our rules and regulations and hopefully adheres to them."

If the tag was still in place, Ranger could not have travelled with the team to Fleetwood because of the five-hour journey back home.

Now, however, he is in contention to make his fourth appearance of the season for the League One club, who he joined in the summer of 2016.