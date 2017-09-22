BBC Sport - Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle boss confident of proving people wrong
Adams out to prove people wrong
- From the section Football
Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams says his side has "always gone out to prove people wrong" as they look to arrest their poor run of form.
The Devon side have picked up just one point from their past five League One games, leaving them second-bottom in the table.
Adams was asked by BBC Spotlight how long a lack of goals can continue before he gets concerned.
